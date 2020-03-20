Community members reaching out on social media to maintain connections

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK-TV) While everyone is being asked to keep their distance from other people many are turning to social media to connect and maintain a strong sense of community. Teri Blevins at Lil’ Bit of Heaven Cupcakes in St. Albans, WV said she’s always found comfort being in the kitchen. She had an idea one day and thought young people in her community could use a little distraction too.

She did a live video on her Facebook page challenging kids to submit videos of their favorite recipes. So far she has received several creative entries.

“I am that person that when something comes to me it won’t let go of me I have to make that happen. Because I know that it either has to be God quite frankly or my mother in my ear telling me that this is something I need to do,” Blevins said. “So when it excites me, when it makes my heart happy then I know it is something I have to share.”

Her online project is just one of many similar efforts throughout West Virginia and across the country.

People of all ages are also reading books to one another through Facebook and YouTube.

The Ghostbusters West Virginia Division posted several videos this week of members reading books. They are hoping to encourage young people to continue to read even though they aren’t in the classroom.

Local leaders like Nitro Mayor Dave Casebolt are using social media as well to share updates and encouragement.

The Kanawha County Commission used Facebook to share ideas about ways to help your neighbors.

“Keeping your social distance but taking food to neighbors and saying here you go. That way there is not as many people out in the community at one time,” explained Jennifer Elkins, Kanawha County Commission Administrative Assistant.

Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin is encouraging people to use technology or even a pen and paper to thank those working to keep them safe and healthy.

“Drawing a picture, send in a photo, post online,” Goodwin suggested. “Social media has done such wonderful things to our country and our world during this time because it allows us that quick instant that we can be together.”

Lil’ Bit of Heaven Cupcakes will be doing some instructional videos to share with social media followers in the days to come. They are also planning to start making kits that people can take home and bake together with the family. You can find out more information here.