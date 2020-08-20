Destination West Virginia: Blackwater Falls State Park

TUCKER COUNTY, WV (WBOY) – For this week’s Destination West Virginia, we’re taking a trip deep into the mountains of Tucker County.

Employees at Blackwater Falls State Park say the park has seen more people since the pandemic.

Blackwater Falls is considered as one of the most tourist visited state parks in West Virginia. Covering around 2,500 acres in Davis, WV the park is a year-round destination.

“This is what brings people here. The beauty. The natural beauty of the area. The seclusion. The peacefulness. You can come here. The dark skies of the night. You’ll never see more stars in the east coast that you could see here at night,” Blackwater Falls Superintendent Matthew Baker

The state park also offers activities amping, lodging and paddle boarding.

“In the summertime, there’s hikes, biking, we have canoe rentals and kayak rentals at our lake. In the winter, we have cross country skiing, sledding. We also have overnight accommodations,” Baker said.

Paddle boarders at Blackwater Falls State Park, Tucker County, WV (WBOY staff photo)

State park employees say they think the pandemic has pushed more people to the outdoors.

“Getting out on trails, hiking, biking. It is a great thing. There is no better way to social distance then to go out for a hike,” Baker said.

People also visit the state park to see the 57-foot above-ground waterfall. It’s the highest falls in the state and also rumored to be one of the Mountain State’s most photographed locations.

“You can come at any time of year, and they’re different every time you come. You come in the spring, there is a lot of water. Come in the summer, there is, like, less. Come in the winter they’re frozen, covered and have ice on them,” Baker said.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories