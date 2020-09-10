Destination West Virginia: Grand Vue Park

MOUNDSVILLE, WV (WTRF) – Sometimes the most exciting destinations are in our own back yard. In this week’s Destination West Virginia, West Virginia Tonight reporter Shelby Davis heads to Marshall County to experience an adventure like no other.

Grand Vue Park in Moundsville has many activities for visitors to experience the great outdoors -mountain biking, disc golf, mini-golf, swimming, hiking and even an entire zipline canopy tour. Davis suited up and took to the ropes herself to experience what she says is a view of the great outdoors unlike any other.

“We have eight ziplines, which is our ‘Wild and Wonderful Tour.’ They start out at a slower and little bit shorter zipline, and then we reach our ‘Mountainside Zipline Ride’ which 2,100 feet of pure fun,” Ben Bolock, assistant general manager of Grand Vue Park, said.

Although some wouldn’t brave the course, Davis did in the pouring rain! She says it just adds to the thrill of things. However, she says because it’s not everyone’s cup of tea, Grand Vue Park General Manager Craig White says has something for everyone.

“You come up here and you relax, or you have that adventure. I mean, we have so many different options for adventure. Just looking at what you just did across the ropes course is something that not everybody is willing to do,” White said. “There’s something for everybody. There’s miniature golf, and in the summertime, we have the pools available. And by adding the zipline part, we have things for kids as young as six years old, all the way up to 95 years old is I think the oldest individual to do the zipline.”

The park even has places to sleep so visitors can take a break between each day of adventure.

“The cabins are beautiful. We have three-story, three full-bath and one-floor layouts. And of course, our new treetop villas which by far are one of the most luxurious cabins in the area,” White said.

The park also has scenic hilltop views for visitors to enjoy.

“People that are in the area, don’t be afraid to visit things that are ion your backyard. Sometimes we take things for granted and say, “Go elsewhere,” but if you come check us out, we will make it worth your while,” Bolock said.

