Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston to release names of all accused priests since 1950

Archbishop William E. Lori has announced that the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston will be releasing the names of all priests, deacons, and religious who have been credibly accused of child sexual abuse since 1950.

“The trust of the people has been badly damaged. Disclosing the names of all those credibly accused of abuse is a critical step toward repairing the broken trust,” said Lori, who is the acting Apostolic Administrator for the Diocese. “I pray this will lead toward healing and demonstrate the Diocese’s firm commitment to transparency and accountability.”

To head the review, Lori has directed Bryan Minor, the Delegate of Administrative Affairs for the Diocese.

“We have begun the review of all available files and will create a list that is as comprehensive as possible,” Minor said. “For the sake of transparency and openness, we will release the list as soon as the preparatory work is complete and after it has been reviewed and confirmed by our independent Diocesan Sexual Abuse Review Board.”

Minor has said that the Diocese will continue to support victims after the list is published.

The Diocese encourages any person who might be the victim of abuse by a member of the Church to either contact authorities or the Office of Safe Environment at (304) 233-0880.