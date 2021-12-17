‘Do it for Babydog: Round 3’: Matewan Grade School receives $100k

All Roads Lead To Christmas 2021
December 25 2021

MATEWAN, WV (WOWK)—West Virginia Governor Jim Justice and First Lady Cathy Justice awarded a $100,000 check to Matewan Grade School in Mingo County on Friday. The school was the final winner in the “Do it for Babydog: Round 3” vaccine sweepstakes.

“We’re so proud to be here today, it’s unbelievable,” Gov. Justice said. “We had one school in the whole state – one school out of all the schools – that was selected and won a grand prize of $100,000. And you know who won? You won.”

The school hosted a vaccination clinic later that day. Matewan Mayor Matt Moore even got his booster shot in front of the crowd as a show of confidence in the vaccine.

Earlier this week, 126 individual West Virginia students were awarded prizes ranging from a $100,000 Educational Savings fund to lifetime hunting or fishing licenses.

