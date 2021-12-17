‘Do it for Babydog: Round 3’: Matewan Grade School receives $100k

MATEWAN, WV (WOWK)—West Virginia Governor Jim Justice and First Lady Cathy Justice awarded a $100,000 check to Matewan Grade School in Mingo County on Friday. The school was the final winner in the “Do it for Babydog: Round 3” vaccine sweepstakes.
“We’re so proud to be here today, it’s unbelievable,” Gov. Justice said. “We had one school in the whole state – one school out of all the schools – that was selected and won a grand prize of $100,000. And you know who won? You won.”
The school hosted a vaccination clinic later that day. Matewan Mayor Matt Moore even got his booster shot in front of the crowd as a show of confidence in the vaccine.
Earlier this week, 126 individual West Virginia students were awarded prizes ranging from a $100,000 Educational Savings fund to lifetime hunting or fishing licenses.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.