Fourth $1M winner of ‘Do it for Babydog’ sweepstakes prize handed out in Fairmont

FAIRMONT, WV (WBOY) – One West Virginian’s life was changed forever Wednesday when he received a visit at work from Gov. Jim Justice.

Timothy Jackson and several of his coworkers at West Virginia University’s Robotic Technology Center in Fairmont were called in for what they believed to be a simple meeting with the governor. However, after a few minutes of remarks, Gov. Justice called his pet English Bulldog and the official mascot of West Virginia’s vaccination incentive program, Babydog, into the room and revealed that Jackson was the lucky person whose name had been drawn as the latest million-dollar prize winner in the “Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life” Vaccination Sweepstakes.

Governor Justice presented Jackson with a ceremonial check for $1 million.

The million-dollar giveaway was just one of 50 “Do it for Babydog” Vaccination Sweepstakes prizes announced by Gov. Justice Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Gov. Justice also surprised an assistant football coach at Riverside High School and a woman from the community of Nettie in Nicholas County, presenting each of them with a brand-new custom-outfitted truck.

Additional West Virginians were announced as “Do it for Babydog” winners this morning for prizes including two full four-year scholarships to any public institution in the state, five lifetime hunting licenses, five lifetime fishing licenses, five custom hunting rifles, five custom hunting shotguns, and 25 weekend getaways to West Virginia State Parks.