Here are the latest winners of the ‘Do it for Babydog: Round 3’ vaccine lottery

On Wednesday, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced the winners of the 127 prizes the state will give away as part of the “Do it for Babydog Round 3” vaccine lottery.
Maddalynn Paris, of Weirton, was this week’s individual grand prize winner, taking home a $50,000 educational savings fund.
25 young West Virginians each won $10,000 educational savings funds, which will be in the form of 529 plan managed by the State Treasurer’s Office. These can be used for any education-related expenses.
100 more young West Virginians won lifetime hunting and fishing licenses.
One school will win this week’s school grand prize: a $50,000 check and a party with Governor Justice and Babydog. This school will be announced later this week.
Next week is the final week for “Do it for Babydog: Round 3,” and, during the final week, one student will receive a $100,000 Educational Savings Fund. One school will also receive a $100,000 check and a special holiday party with Gov. Justice playing the part of Santa Claus and Babydog playing the part of his reindeer.
|DO IT FOR BABYDOG PRIZE WINNERS – DEC. 8, 2021
$50,000 Check & School Party Grand Prize
TO BE ANNOUNCED
$50,000 Educational Savings Fund Grand Prize
Maddalynn Paris, Weirton
$10,000 Educational Savings Fund
Riley Young, Philippi
Micah Smith, Upperglade
Hunter Crouse, Scott Depot
Hope Thomas, Beckley
Logan LaMora, Beverly
Audrey Tennant, Maidsville
Lea Barker, Fairmont
Nathan Fint, Millwood
Eli Smith, Mill Creek
Graydon Mullins, Charleston
Bellamy Steele, Fairmont
William Chilton, Charleston
Trevor Maley, Waverly
Dolvrielle Brumage, Worthington
Addi Parsons, Clear Fork
Draven Ross, Lorado
Rachel Coffield, Charleston
Noah Campbell, Hurricane
Sydney Cooper, Elkins
Scott Nichols, Hurricane
Makayla Daniels, Charleston
Sarah Clarke, Charleston
Noah Scarbrough, Belva
Sophie Evans, Logan
Gravie Casto, Clendenin
Lifetime Hunting and Fishing License
Colton Pepper, Ripley
Meya Kotsko, Fairmont
Brodee Loveless, Saint Albans
Wyatt Kozel, Morgantown
Delilah Joyann Yanda, Weirton
Hunter Haddox, Williamstown
Logan Sigley, Newburg
Ryker Humphreys, Mason
Madison Clem, Wellsburg
Kinslee Watkins, Morgantown
Lily Larnerd, Fairmont
Maddox Carpenter, Morgantown
Benjamin Williams, Dixie
Benjamin Smith, Charleston
Rebecca Lewis, South Charleston
Addison Mcdonald, Charles Town
Macie Smith, Weston
Emma Mccomas, Ona
Peyton Beckner, Morgantown
Ruby Stutler, Winfield
Addison Hicks, Parsons
Heston Boyce, Morgantown
Isabella Cooper, Weirton
Brianna Lipscomb, Belle
Shaden Starkey, French Creek
Reagan Atha, Bridgeport
Marco Eates, South Charleston
Brenden Weimer, Weirton
Rachesl Jeffries, Fayetteville
Allison Wimmer, Kenna
Molly Flick, Hurricane
Marie Suteau, Caldwell
Ellison Thomas, Hurricane
Gavin Pulice, Fairmont
Lukas Timothy Franklin Hughes, Belington
Kohlton St Clair, Blacksville
Jackson Reed, Charleston
Isabella Derby, Morgantown
Grant Castle, Flemington
Kristen Meadows, Hurricane
Cade Price, Madison
Paul Winter, Parkersburg
Kaylee Cross, Grafton
Delilah Sargent, Gallipolis Ferry
Alexander Mccoy, South Charleston
Haylee Francis, Hurricane
Madison Workman, Ripley
Gage Canter, Kenna
Cameron Shore, Mineral Wells
Ainsley Jackson, Milton
Hudson Weidman, Hurricane
Jacob Wilson, Dunbar
Luke Garofoli, Morgantown
Noah Shortridge, Lewisburg
Mckenzie Bond, Charleston
Alivianna Hudgins, Beckley
Bethany Berry, Weirton
Matthew Garten, Lewisburg
Charlotte Aguilar, Bridgeport
Daniel Murray, Morgantown
Jack Sturm, Shepherdstown
Lane Kendzerski, Wheeling
Lillian Estep, Elkview
Emilee Halsey, Cyclone
Julia Biola, Elkins
Nathan Thomas, Letart
Abigail Stewart, Flemington
Carter Peck, Falling Waters
Kevin Cook, Wharton
Daniele Keaton, Dunbar
Isaac Murray, Morgantown
Siera Kinser, Clarksburg
Kiki Bagut, White Sulphur Spring
Auric Booker, Chesapeake
John Kurth, Morgantown
Nathaniel Perry, Harpers Ferry
Liam West, Morgantown
Chase Pepper, Ripley
Keeley Gregorich, Alum Creek
Benjamin Hickman, Bridgeport
Kensley Young, Princeton
Ellis Riffle, Morgantown
Jacob Lockhart, Culloden
Joseph Davis, East Lynn
Russell Corley, Elkins
Ava Marshall, Morgantown
Chase Fink, South Charleston
Owen Jarrett, Nitro
Elise Moorehead, Carolina
Gracie Miller, Belington
Emarie Richards, Rivesville
Mahindra Lattea, Weston
Alexandria Springston, Mount Nebo
Branden Hause, Morgantown
Jameson Baldwin, Nitro
Cole Kendzerski, Wheeling
Addison Chapman, Cool Ridge
Ada Estep, Lewisburg
Emilee Kent, Madison
Godric Gillum, Buckhannon
The spelling of names and locations is based on each winner’s registration form and may contain errors. Any corrections will be posted to the online version of this press release on the Governor’s website.
Any winner who has a question or concern regarding their prize should call the West Virginia Vaccine Info Line at 1-833-734-0965.