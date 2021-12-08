Here are the latest winners of the ‘Do it for Babydog: Round 3’ vaccine lottery

On Wednesday, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced the winners of the 127 prizes the state will give away as part of the “Do it for Babydog Round 3” vaccine lottery.

Maddalynn Paris, of Weirton, was this week’s individual grand prize winner, taking home a $50,000 educational savings fund.

25 young West Virginians each won $10,000 educational savings funds, which will be in the form of 529 plan managed by the State Treasurer’s Office. These can be used for any education-related expenses.

100 more young West Virginians won lifetime hunting and fishing licenses.

One school will win this week’s school grand prize: a $50,000 check and a party with Governor Justice and Babydog. This school will be announced later this week.

Next week is the final week for “Do it for Babydog: Round 3,” and, during the final week, one student will receive a $100,000 Educational Savings Fund. One school will also receive a $100,000 check and a special holiday party with Gov. Justice playing the part of Santa Claus and Babydog playing the part of his reindeer.