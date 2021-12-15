Here are the winners of the final ‘Do it for Babydog: Round 3’ vaccine lottery drawing

Photo of Babydog during the “Do it for Babydog Round 2” vaccine lottery in Wood County presenting lottery prizes with Governor Jim Justice (Photo Courtesy: West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice’s Office)

On Wednesday, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced the winners of the 126 prizes the state will give away as part of the “Do it for Babydog Round 3” vaccine lottery.

Emma Brumfield, of Paden City, was this week’s individual grand prize winner, taking home a $100,000 educational savings fund.

25 young West Virginians each won $10,000 educational savings funds, which will be in the form of 529 plan managed by the State Treasurer’s Office. These can be used for any education-related expenses.

100 more young West Virginians won lifetime hunting and fishing licenses.

One school will win this week’s school grand prize: a $100,000 check and a party with Governor Justice and Babydog. This school will be announced later this week.

This week was the final drawing of the “Do it fo Babydog: Round 3” vaccine lottery.

DO IT FOR BABYDOG PRIZE WINNERS – DEC. 15, 2021

$100,000 Check & School Party Grand Prize

[TO BE ANNOUNCED]



$100,000 Educational Savings Fund Grand Prize

Emma Brumfield, Paden City



$10,000 Educational Savings Fund

Makayla Thompson, Wallace

Jeffrey Price, Fairmont

Aidan Cummings, St Albans

Braelynn Woods, Ripley

Ella Whitehair, Buckhannon

Joey Romeo, Morgantown

Kamden Hulley, Flemington

Mason Boyette, Moundsville

Hayden Gillespie, Liberty

Katarah Linger, Buckhannon

Landen Bartlett, Harrisville

Lilly Wiley, Morgantown

Blake Honeycutt, Morgantown

Samuel Flower, Fairmont

Harrison Scott, Frankford

Ryan Graves, Keyser

Elijah Casto, Parkersburg

Riley Matheny, Hacker Valley

Alexis Mccormick, Morgantown

Lauren Lambert, Princeton

Adam Thomas, Huntington

Brayden Biller, Elkins

Ava Weghorst, Morgantown

Ian Smith, Keyser

Stephen Padgett, Vienna



Lifetime Hunting and Fishing License

Brayden Filburn, Morgantown

Jeremiah Mauritz, Oak Hill

Bryce Hines, Old Fields

Aleshia Schoolcraft-Falls, Elkview

Isabella Baker, Jacksonburg

Matthew Cheuvront, Lumberport

Evan Brown, Cross Lanes

Elijah Stewart, Martinsburg

Chloe Brammer, Wheeling

Avery Mccoy, Ronceverte

Nora Tomasek, Saint Albans

Benjamin Slater, Bluefield

Braidon Dotson, Eskdale

Marlee Hager, Hurricane

Landon Staats, Spencer

Makayla Gaston, Weirton

Lucas Foulk, Benwood

Gavin Ramey, Branchland

Jayson Akers, Welch

Patrick Yoakum, Ellamore

Benjamin Mullins, South Charleston

Luke Matschat, Martinsburg

Ryan Dietz, Morgantown

Corbin Belt, Elkins

Magnus Hubbart, Morgantown

Nolan Banks, Cross Lanes

Kaden Fields, Hurricane

Leila Holland, Hurricane

Bayleigh Garnes, Huntington

Evan Alston, South Charleston

Bryce Johnson, Clarksburg

Elijah Statler, Charleston

Ella Dixon, Beech Bottom

Elizabeth Terral, Danville

Gary Cobb, Racine

Landan Hilton, Nettie

Orion Hardy, Hinton

Noah Mayle, Fairmont

Cooper Blake, Fairmont

Isaac Hyett, Washington

Henry Seiler, Morgantown

Jonathan Alderman, Winfield

Jackson Pate, Morgantown

Emily Kathryn Dickerson, Hico

Aleister Pennington, Weston

Caylee Long, Marmet

Rachel Randolph, Bridgeport

Carolyn Stoner, Huntington

Wyatt Zornes, South Charleston

Aaron Griffith, Ronceverte

Miles Penix, Morgantown

Jenna Aliff, Princeton

Abigail Johns, South Charleston

Isaac Lane, Ravenswood

Alexander Jennings, Wallback

Jordan Martin, Red House

Marissa Delbrook, Fairmont

Cooper Goodboy, Morgantown

Evan Dietz, Morgantown

Gavin Gillenwater, So Charleston

Andrew Harpold, Saint Albans

Samantha Roy, Terra Alta

John Murphy, Richwood

Samuel Highberger, Ravenswood

Alex Adams, Franklin

Brooklynn Chapman, Ona

James Jarrell, Mount Hope

Kylee Ross, Elizabeth

Joel Mitchell, Charleston

Isaac Harlan, Belington

Marguerite Kennedy, Clarksburg

Ayden Glover, Fairmont

Cole Conrad, Orlando

Chloe Lightfritz, Williamstown

Jacob Robinson, Wheeling

Jack Cantrell, Charleston

Veronica Morgan, Ona

Emma Mcclung, Yawkey

Morgan Stover, Fairmont

Shawn Haddox, Hurricane

Emma Stevens, Morgantown

Samuel Adams, Barboursville

Eric Fankhauser, Mt Clare

Chase Adkins, Ona

Joseph Haynes, Hurricane

Bella Kesterson, Franklin

Colton Phillips, Wheeling

Brady Hall-Montgomery, Davin

Emma Cooper, Thomas

William Angus, Grafton

Bowen Taylor, Belleville

Francesca Cain, Morgantown

Brooke Cross, Wellsburg

Brooks King, Bridgeport

Reece Merceruio, Martinsburg

Gracie Holdren, Princeton

Ruby Dehaven, Lewisburg

Jenha Trevathan, Shepherdstown

Holly Wilson, Parkersburg

Jaxon Chapman, Milton