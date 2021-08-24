How do I register for the new ‘Do it for Babydog’ vaccine lottery?

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Registration for the second round of the “Do It For Babydog: Save a Life, Change Your Life” COVID-19 vaccination lottery is in full swing, and the first drawing is set for Thursday, Sept. 2.

In his COVID-19 briefings last week, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice as well as Maj. Gen. James Hoyer (Ret.), director of the Joint Inter-Agency Task Force, said the state’s vaccination rate had reached 70% of eligible West Virginians who had received the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine as of Aug. 17. However, they said for those between the ages of 18 and 29, that rate is only at 50%.

“That is nowhere near where we need to be,” Hoyer said the day the incentive program was announced. “West Virginia, we need to step up and get vaccinated not for ourselves, but for the greater good of the state of West Virginia so that we can weather this storm and go on and achieve our full potential.”

What are the prizes?

While this lottery does not include a $1 million prize and has been geared toward younger West Virginians with prizes such as money for dream weddings, sports cars, and for those 12 to 25, more college scholarships, all West Virginia residents who meet the eligibility requirements and did not win a prize in the first round of the vaccine lottery can register for the vaccine lottery.

The prizes for this round of the lottery include:

Weekly prizes for those 18 and older: Luxury High-End Sports Car Custom Fishing or Pontoon Boat $150,000 toward the Wedding of your Dreams Free Gas for 10 years WVU Football or Basketball Season Ticket Package for two Marshall Football or Basketball Season Ticket Package for two 2021-2022 Season Passes for two to a Ski Resort in West Virginia Premium ATV or Side by Side Top of the Line Zero Turn Lawn Mower

Weekly Prizes for those aged 12-25: Five full four-year scholarships to any public institution in West Virginia Those 18 to 25 are also eligible for the additional prizes above



I got the shot. What else do I need to be eligible?

Only those who have received at least the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine which requires a two-dose series, such as Pfizer or Moderna, or the one dose required for a single-dose vaccination, such as Johnson & Johnson are eligible for the sweepstakes. However, there are other eligibility requirements West Virginians will need to meet including:

Be a West Virginia resident with a valid, state issued identification card

Have received your vaccine from a source that West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources is able to verify

Not be incarcerated in jail or prison

Not be an employee of the West Virginia Lottery or the Office of the Governor

Not have won any prize in Round 1 of the “Do it for Babydog: Save a Life. Change Your Life.” Vaccine Sweepstakes.

How do I register?

West Virginians who have begun the COVID-19 vaccination process can go online to register. We have more step-by-step details on how to sign up online below.

For those who do not have access to the internet, however, the governor’s office says you can still enter by calling the West Virginia COVID-19 Vaccine Info Line at 1-833-734-0965 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays. Those who use the call center to register must provide the required information, request to be entered into the drawing, and agree to any terms and conditions.

Below are the deadlines you must be registered by to be eligible for a specific drawing. For example, if you wish to be included in the first drawing, you must be registered by 11:59 p.m. on Aug. 29. If you register after this date, you will still be registered for subsequent drawings. The lottery is one entry per person and you only need to register once to be included all subsequent drawings.

Registration deadlines and drawing dates for the second round of the “Do it for Babydog” vaccine lottery (Photo Courtesy: WV Gov. Justice’s office)

For those registering online, here’s what you need to know:

First, visit the “Do It For Babydog” website to reach the lottery’s landing page. The front of the landing page shows the “Do It For Babydog” logo. Below the logo, there are three blue buttons on a yellow background for the user to choose from.

Do It For Babydog lottery homepage

Those 18 and older should click the “Adult Registration” option, and those between the ages of 12 and 17 should click the “12-17-year-old Registration” option. A third option listed, “Click Here to get the Shot,” will take the user to vaccines.gov to help them locate a vaccine clinic and schedule an appointment.

For those 18 and older registering for the lottery, the user will see the image below once they scroll down the page past the lottery logo. The page gives the user the option to “Click Here to get the Shot,” or register for the lottery. There is also an option to view the complete rules, the eligibility requirements and the list of prizes for the lottery.

The user can then click the “Register Now” bar to get to the registration form.

Snapshot of the Adult Registration page of the “Do It For Babydog” lottery.

Once the user clicks to register for the lottery, they will need to fill out their basic information, including their name, date of birth, address, driver’s license/State ID number, last four digits of their Social Security Number and their phone number as well as when and where they were vaccinated.

Those 18 and older can also select which prizes their name could be drawn for. For example, someone who does not want to win an ATV or side-by-side can leave that box unchecked.

Screenshot showing the list of prizes and how users can check the items they wish to sign up to possibly win (Photo Credit: WV Gov. Justice’s Office)

For parents or guardians registering their 12-to-17-year-olds, the user will see the image below once they scroll down the page past the lottery logo. The page gives the user the option to “Click Here to get the Shot,” or register for the lottery. There is also an option to view the complete rules for the lottery.

Snapshot of the 12-17-year-old registration page on the “Do It For Babydog” lottery.

Once the user clicks to register for the lottery, they will need to fill out the child’s basic information, including their name, date of birth and address, as well as when and where the child was vaccinated. The 12 to 17-year-old registration page also has a section for parent information included.

West Virginians 12 to 17-years-old are eligible to win a four-year, full-ride scholarship, including room and board, tuition, and books, to any West Virginia state college or university. Those 18 to 25 are also eligible for scholarship prizes and will need to register separately by checking the college scholarship option in the list of prizes.