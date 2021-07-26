How do you know if you won the 6th West Virginia ‘Do it for Babydog’ vaccine lottery?

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Governor Jim Justice will announce winners of the state’s sixth round of the “Do it for Babydog” vaccine lottery Wednesday, July 28.

The winners for this round of the lottery were drawn on Monday, July 26. According to the lottery website, officials with the State of West Virginia will contact those who win. Additional requests for information may be necessary to claim a prize, and that information will need to be verified before the winner can receive their prize.

For the fifth drawing, Justice announced several of the winners early in the morning and then traveled around the state with Babydog to Charleston and Morgantown to surprise the $1,000,000 and Custom Truck winners.

Prizes for this week’s drawings include a $1,000,000 cash prize, two custom outfitted trucks, two full four-year scholarships to any public institution in the state, 25 weekend getaways to West Virginia State Parks, five lifetime hunting licenses, five lifetime fishing licenses, five custom hunting rifles and five custom hunting shotguns.

“Do it for Babydog” registration deadlines

If you missed Sunday night’s deadline to sign up for this drawing, there are still two more drawings and plenty of time to sign up to win them. Click here to find out how to sign up for the lottery.

We will keep you updated online at wowktv.com as this week’s winners are announced.