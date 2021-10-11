How do you know if you won the final ‘Do it for Babydog Round 2’ vaccine lottery drawing?

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—West Virginia Governor Jim Justice will announce the final set of winners for the second round of the “Do it for Babydog” vaccine lottery Tuesday, October 12, 2021.

On Friday, October 8, Justice surprised one lucky winner at Charleston’s Rod Run and Doo Wop. SSgt Michael Beal, a firefighter with the West Virginia National Guard, won a brand-new Corvette.

Courtesy: Gov. Jim Justice

We will share the rest of the winners with you in this story as they are announced.

This lottery, geared more toward younger West Virginians, includes full-ride scholarship prizes as well as sports cars, boats, funding for a dream wedding, season tickets for Marshall or WVU games, an ATV or side-by-side, ski resort passes, 10 years worth of free gas and lawnmowers.