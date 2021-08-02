UPDATE: Gov. Justice extends final ‘Do it for Babydog’ vaccine lottery drawing deadline

UPDATE (11:00 a.m. on Monday, August 2): Governor Jim Justice announced an extension of the final “Do it for Babydog” registration deadline. Those who still wish to register for the final drawing have until midnight on Monday, August 2 to do so.

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Governor Jim Justice will announce winners of the state’s final round of the “Do it for Babydog” vaccine lottery Thursday, August 5.

The winners for this round of the lottery will be drawn on Tuesday, August 3. According to the lottery website, officials with the State of West Virginia will contact those who win. Additional requests for information may be necessary to claim a prize, and that information will need to be verified before the winner can receive their prize.

For the sixth drawing, Justice announced several of the winners early in the morning and then traveled around the state with Babydog to Greenbrier County, Kanahwa County, and Webster County to surprise the $1,000,000 and custom truck winners.

Prizes for this week’s drawings include a $1,000,000 cash prize, two custom outfitted trucks, two full four-year scholarships to any public institution in the state, 25 weekend getaways to West Virginia State Parks, five lifetime hunting licenses, five lifetime fishing licenses, five custom hunting rifles and five custom hunting shotguns.

The deadline to sign up for this final drawing is midnight on Monday, August 2.