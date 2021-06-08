How do you sign up for West Virginia’s ‘Do it for Babydog’ vaccine lottery?

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Registration for the “Do It For Babydog: Save a Life, Change Your Life” COVID-19 vaccination lottery is in full swing, and the first drawing is under two weeks away.

West Virginians who have begun the COVID-19 vaccination process can go online to the governor’s website to register. In his twice-weekly COVID-19 briefing, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice said at least 70,000 West Virginians are now registered for the “Do It For Babydog” lottery. We have more details on how to sign up online below.

The first winners will be announced June 20, which is both West Virginia Day and Father’s Day.

For those who do not have access to the internet, however, the governor’s office says you can still enter by calling the West Virginia COVID-19 Vaccine Info Line at 1-833-734-0965 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays. those who use the call center to register must provide the required information, request to be entered into the drawing, and agree to any terms and conditions.

Below are the deadlines you must be registered by to be eligible for a specific drawing. For example, if you wish to be included in the first drawing, you must be registered by 11:59 p.m. on June 16. If you register after this date, you will still be registered for subsequent drawings. The lottery is one entry per person and you only need to register once to be included all subsequent drawings.

Registration deadline dates for the “Do It For Babydog” lottery

For those registering online, here’s what you need to know:

First, visit the governor’s website at www.governor.wv.gov. On the landing page, you will see an image in the center with the “Do It For Babydog” logo. Click on this image.

WV Gov. Jim Justice’s website home page with an image link to the “Do It For Baby Dog” vaccine lottery.

Clicking the image will take you to the lottery’s landing page, which also shows the “Do It For Babydog” logo. Below the logo, there are three blue buttons on a yellow background for the user to choose from.

Do It For Babydog lottery homepage

Those 18 and older should click the “Adult Registration” option, and those between the ages of 12 and 17 should click the “12-17 year old Registration” option. A third option listed, “Click Here to get the Shot,” will take the user to vaccines.gov to help them locate a vaccine clinic and schedule an appointment.

For those 18 and older registering for the lottery, the user will see the image below once they scroll down the page past the lottery logo. The page gives the user the option to “Click Here to get the Shot,” or register for the lottery. There is also an option to view the complete rules, the eligibility requirements and the list of prizes for the lottery.

Snapshot of the Adult Registration page of the “Do It For Babydog” lottery.

Once the user clicks to register for the lottery, they will need to fill out their basic information, including their name, date of birth, address, driver’s license/State ID number, last four digits of their Social Security Number and their phone number as well as when and where they were vaccinated.

Those 18 and older can also select which prizes their name could be drawn for. For example, someone who does not want to win a new pickup truck can leave that box unchecked.

Snapshot of how to check which prizes your name can be drawn for. The example includes a mix of checked and unchecked boxes.

For parents or guardians registering their 12 to 17-year-olds, the user will see the image below once they scroll down the page past the lottery logo. The page gives the user the option to “Click Here to get the Shot,” or register for the lottery. There is also an option to view the complete rules for the lottery.

Snapshot of the 12-17-year-old registration page on the “Do It For Babydog” lottery.

Once the user clicks to register for the lottery, they will need to fill out the child’s basic information, including their name, date of birth and address, as well as when and where the child was vaccinated. The 12 to 17-year-old registration page also has a section for parent information included.

West Virginians 12 to 17-years-old are eligible to win a four-year, full-ride scholarship, including room and board, tuition, and books, to any West Virginia state college or university. Those 18 to 25 are also eligible for scholarship prizes and will need to register separately by checking the college scholarship option in the list of prizes.

Registering for a $100 savings bond or gift card:

West Virginians between the ages of 16 and 35 (Born after Nov. 1, 1984) who have been vaccinated are still eligible for either a $100 gift card or a $100 savings bond. Those eligible can sign up for those on the governor’s website by clicking on the “$100 Savings Bond or $100 Gift Card (“BEAT 588…BAD” Vaccine Incentive Program)” link under COVID-19 Resources on the right side of the landing page.

WV Gov. Jim Justice’s website home page with an image link to the “Do It For Baby Dog” vaccine lottery and a link on the right side for West Virginians between the ages of 16 and 35 who have been vaccinated to sign up for either a $100 gift card or a $100 savings bond

The link will lead the user to a page explaining the requirements, overview, incentives and process to get the savings bond or gift card. After reading through the information, scroll to the bottom of the page to select the correlating information and add your or the child’s birthdate, and then click the continue button.

Snapshot of the first page for 16 to 35 year-old West Virginians to register for a gift card or savings bond.

To register for the gift card or savings bond, eligible West Virginians, or their parent or guardian for those eligible but under 18, will need to provide their basic information including their name, date of birth, address, driver’s license/State ID number, last four digits of their SSN and their phone number as well as when and where they were vaccinated.

To receive the savings bond, the user must have or create an Individual TreasuryDirect Account before they complete and submit the application. Accounts can be created online at www.treasurydirect.gov. Users can then proceed with the application once they have the application. Instructions to create the account are available on the registration form.

The governor’s office says it can take four to six weeks to process the applications depending on volume. Anyone with questions can call DHHR’s COVID-19 information hotline 24/7, toll-free at 1-800-887-4304.