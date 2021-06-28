How to watch the second ‘Do it for Babydog’ West Virginia vaccine lottery drawing

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—The announcement date for the next batch of West Virginia’s “Do it for Babydog” vaccine lottery winners is Wednesday, June 30, and we will stream the announcement right here on wowktv.com.

Justice will the winners of the $1,000,000 cash prize, two custom outfitted trucks, two full four-year scholarships to any public institution in the state, 25 weekend getaways to West Virginia State Parks, five lifetime hunting licenses, five lifetime fishing licenses, five custom hunting rifles and five custom hunting shotguns on Wednesday, June 30.

If you missed Sunday night’s deadline to sign up for this drawing, there are still five more drawings and plenty of time to sign up to win them. Click here to find out how to sign up for the lottery.