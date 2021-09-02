Huntington ‘Do it for Babydog’ winners awarded boat and sports car

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Round two of Governor Jim Justice’s “Do it for Babydog” vaccine sweepstakes has officially begun.

Thursday afternoon outside Marshall University’s Football Stadium, two lucky winners thought they were receiving Marshall season football tickets. They were shocked as their surprise took a turn, finding out Babydog and Governor Jim Justice had bigger prizes in mind.

Winner Matt Hill walked away with a pontoon boat and trailer.

“It was crazy,” said Hill. “I didn’t even know what to say. I wasn’t expecting it. I thought I was getting season tickets to Marshall because we were here at the stadium, but it’s still shocking.”

Winner Ebeth Eaves was screaming with excitement as she found out she gets to take home a brand new luxury sports car.

“I love it,” said Eaves. “I haven’t had a new car since 2006, so I love it.”

Both winners said they are excited to try out their new rides, and encourage others to get vaccinated not only for themselves but for those around them.

Follow Andie Bernhardt on Facebook and Twitter to stay up-to-date with her reporting for 13 News!