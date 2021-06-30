PHOTOS: Gov. Justice surprises Frankford woman with new truck

FRANKFORD, WV (WVNS) — This morning, Governor Justice and Babydog surprised one of the lucky winners of a brand new, custom-outfitted truck.

Tracey Brownell, of Frankford, received one of two trucks being given away in this round’s vaccine lottery sweepstakes. Governor Justice revealed the Chevy truck to Bromwell at the Hardee’s in Frankford.

Below are pictures Gov. Justice provided of him and Babydog surprising Bromwell with the new truck:

The second truck was given away to a woman in Parkersburg, and the $1 million prize winner has yet to be announced.