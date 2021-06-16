What’s next if you win the ‘Do it for Babydog’ vaccine sweepstakes

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Today is the last day to register for tomorrow’s drawing of the Do it for Babydog: Save a Life. Change your Life, West Virginia vaccine sweepstakes. So, is anticipation building ahead of the lottery?

So far, 185,000 West Virginians are entered in the weekly drawings that include prizes of a million dollars, custom trucks and even lifetime hunting and fishing licenses.

But there’s more you need to know about the drawing.

Governor Jim Justice will announce the first round of winners Sunday, on West Virginia’s 158th birthday. Some people like Jason Metzger, they’ve already entered. “Why not? I mean, I already got vaccinated and it really wasn’t anything to do with that. But might as well ya know?”

Others, like Janna Hutchison, question the effectiveness of the incentive program. “I don’t know if the lottery is going to change the way people feel about getting the vaccine. Because I think people have already made up their mind if they will or if they will not.”

After Sunday, the drawings continue for six consecutive weeks, and registering once puts your name in the bowl for each drawing. Also, you can only win one prize, and the winner is responsible for any and all taxes associated with the prize.

“You know that’s always going to be a factor, whether you can afford to keep it or you can sell it. It’s yours at that point and then maybe another incentive ya know at least I can get money out of it if I can’t afford the title or the insurance as far as the vehicle goes” added Hutchison.

Justice is urging people to take the drawings seriously. “You’re blowing a chance to absolutely become a millionaire,” he stated in Tuesday’s coronavirus briefing.

“It’s everyone’s business and no one’s business. So I think we need to be supportive of each other and just focus on health and well-being. As a small town, as a nation, just to be our best person.” Janna Hutchison, West Virginia Resident

For the main prizes, you must be 18 years or older at the time you register. The rules for registering for the education scholarships are a bit more complicated. You can find official rules on the sweepstakes website here.

