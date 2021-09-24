When is the deadline for the fifth West Virginia ‘Do it for Babydog Round 2’ vaccine lottery?

Photo of Babydog during the “Do it for Babydog Round 2” vaccine lottery in Wood County presenting lottery prizes with Governor Jim Justice (Photo Courtesy: West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice’s Office)

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—This coming Sunday is the deadline to register for the fifth drawing in round two of the “Do it for Babydog” vaccine lottery in West Virginia.

Eligible West Virginians have until 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, September 26, 2021, for their names to be included in the Monday, September 27 drawing of the “Do it for Babydog” vaccine lottery. The winners for that drawing will be announced on Thursday, September 30.

If you do miss Sunday’s deadline, your name will not be included in this week’s drawing, however, you can still register and be eligible for the final drawing. The lottery is one entry per person, and you only need to register once to be included in all subsequent drawings.

Below is a full list of deadlines, drawing dates and announcement dates for the lottery:

To register for the drawing, eligible West Virginians can go online to the “Do it for Babydog” website. Haven’t received your first dose of the vaccine yet? The site also includes a link to take the user to vaccines.gov to help them locate a vaccine clinic and schedule an appointment.

For those who do not have access to the internet, however, the governor’s office says you can still enter by calling the West Virginia COVID-19 Vaccine Info Line at 1-833-734-0965 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays. those who use the call center to register must provide the required information, request to be entered into the drawing, and agree to any terms and conditions.

While this lottery does not include a $1 million prize and has been geared toward younger West Virginians with prizes such as money for dream weddings, sports cars, and for those 12 to 25, more college scholarships, all West Virginia residents who meet the eligibility requirements and did not win a prize in the first round of the vaccine lottery can register for the vaccine lottery.

The prizes for this round of the lottery include:

Weekly prizes for those 18 and older: Luxury High-End Sports Car Custom Fishing or Pontoon Boat $150,000 toward the Wedding of your Dreams Free Gas for 10 years WVU Football or Basketball Season Ticket Package for two Marshall Football or Basketball Season Ticket Package for two 2021-2022 Season Passes for two to a Ski Resort in West Virginia Premium ATV or Side by Side Top of the Line Zero Turn Lawn Mower

Weekly Prizes for those aged 12-25: Five full four-year scholarships to any public institution in West Virginia Those 18 to 25 are also eligible for the additional prizes above



Only those who have received at least the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine which requires a two-dose series, such as Pfizer or Moderna, or the one dose required for a single-dose vaccination, such as Johnson & Johnson are eligible for the sweepstakes. However, there are other eligibility requirements West Virginians will need to meet including:

Be a West Virginia resident with a valid, state issued identification card

Have received your vaccine from a source that West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources is able to verify

Not be incarcerated in jail or prison

Not be an employee of the West Virginia Lottery or the Office of the Governor

Not have won any prize in Round 1 of the “Do it for Babydog: Save a Life. Change Your Life.” Vaccine Sweepstakes.