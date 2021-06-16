When is the ‘Do it for Babydog’ vaccine lottery deadline?

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Wednesday is the first deadline to register for the “Do it for Babydog” vaccine lottery in West Virginia.

Eligible West Virginians have until 11:59 p.m. tonight, June 16, 2021, for their names to be included in the Sunday, June 20 drawing of the “Do it for Babydog” vaccine lottery. The winners for that drawing will actually be selected tomorrow, June 17 and then announced on Sunday.

The date the first winners will be announced also coincides with both West Virginia Day and the end of the state’s mask mandate as well as Father’s Day.

If you do miss tonight’s deadline, your name will not be included in the first drawing, however, you can still register and be eligible for future drawings. The lottery is one entry per person and you only need to register once to be included in all subsequent drawings.

Below is a full list of deadlines, drawing dates and announcement dates for the lottery:

Registration deadline dates for the “Do It For Babydog” lottery

To register for the drawing, eligible West Virginians can go online to the “Do it for Babydog” website. Haven’t received your first dose of the vaccine yet? The site also includes a link to take the user to vaccines.gov to help them locate a vaccine clinic and schedule an appointment.

For those who do not have access to the internet, however, the governor’s office says you can still enter by calling the West Virginia COVID-19 Vaccine Info Line at 1-833-734-0965 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays. those who use the call center to register must provide the required information, request to be entered into the drawing, and agree to any terms and conditions.

The winners for the June 20 drawing will be announced immediately following the 1 p.m. ceremony at the State Capitol Building in Charleston to officially end the mask mandate. You will be able to watch the full ceremony and announcement of the winners on our website.

The website says the winners will be posted on the “Do it for Babydog” vaccine lottery website after the announcement and winners will receive further information on how they can claim their prize.

The prizes for the lottery are as follows:

Weekly prizes for those 18 and older:

Cash prize of $1,000,000.00

Two brand new custom outfitted trucks (make and model may vary)

25 weekend getaways to West Virginia State Parks

5 lifetime hunting licenses

5 lifetime fishing licenses

5 custom hunting rifles

5 custom hunting shotguns

Weekly Prizes for those aged 12-25:

Two full four-year scholarships to any public institution in West Virginia

Those 18 and older can also select which of the above prizes their name could be drawn for. For example, someone who does not want to win a new pickup truck can leave that box unchecked.

The final drawing is currently scheduled for August 4, 2021, and in addition to the regular weekly prizes, one person will win a grand prize of $1,588,000 and a runner-up will receive a prize of $588,000.

These two totals reflect the governor’s “BEAT 588…BAD” COVID-19 vaccination incentive program, which allows West Virginians between the ages of 16 and 35 (Born after Nov. 1, 1984) who have been vaccinated to sign up for a $100 gift card or a $100 savings bond.

Those eligible for the gift card and savings bond incentive can still sign up for those on the governor’s website by clicking on the “$100 Savings Bond or $100 Gift Card (“BEAT 588…BAD” Vaccine Incentive Program)” link under COVID-19 Resources on the right side of the landing page.