When is the third ‘Do it for Babydog’ West Virginia vaccine lottery deadline?

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—Sunday is the third deadline to register for the “Do it for Babydog” vaccine lottery in West Virginia.

Eligible West Virginians have until 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, July 4, 2021, for their names to be included in the Wednesday, July 7 drawing of the “Do it for Babydog” vaccine lottery. The winners for that drawing will actually be selected on Monday, July 5 and then announced on Wednesday, July 7.

If you do miss Sunday’s deadline, your name will not be included in the first drawing, however, you can still register and be eligible for future drawings. The lottery is one entry per person, and you only need to register once to be included in all subsequent drawings.

Below is a full list of deadlines, drawing dates and announcement dates for the lottery:

“Do it for Babydog” registration deadlines

To register for the drawing, eligible West Virginians can go online to the “Do it for Babydog” website. Haven’t received your first dose of the vaccine yet? The site also includes a link to take the user to vaccines.gov to help them locate a vaccine clinic and schedule an appointment.

For those who do not have access to the internet, however, the governor’s office says you can still enter by calling the West Virginia COVID-19 Vaccine Info Line at 1-833-734-0965 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays. those who use the call center to register must provide the required information, request to be entered into the drawing, and agree to any terms and conditions.

The website says the winners will be posted on the “Do it for Babydog” vaccine lottery website after the announcement and winners will receive further information on how they can claim their prize.

The prizes for the lottery are as follows:

Weekly prizes for those 18 and older:

Cash prize of $1,000,000.00

Two brand new custom outfitted trucks (make and model may vary)

25 weekend getaways to West Virginia State Parks

5 lifetime hunting licenses

5 lifetime fishing licenses

5 custom hunting rifles

5 custom hunting shotguns

Weekly Prizes for those aged 12-25:

Two full four-year scholarships to any public institution in West Virginia

Those 18 and older can also select which of the above prizes their name could be drawn for. For example, someone who does not want to win a new pickup truck can leave that box unchecked.

The final drawing is currently scheduled for August 4, 2021, and in addition to the regular weekly prizes, one person will win a grand prize of $1,588,000 and a runner-up will receive a prize of $588,000.