Who won the first second-round ‘Do it for Babydog’ vaccine lottery drawing

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has announced some of the first winners of the second round of the “Do it for Babydog” vaccine lottery.

This lottery, geared more toward younger West Virginians, includes full-ride scholarship prizes as well as sports cars, boats, funding for a dream wedding, season tickets for Marshall or WVU games, an ATV or side-by-side, ski resort passes, 10 years worth of free gas and lawnmowers.

Two more full-ride scholarship winners, the luxury high-end sports car winner and the custom fishing or pontoon boat winner are still to be announced. We will update you when the governor reveals those winners.

Full Ride College Scholarship Winners

Benjamin Baker, Spencer

Rocco DiGiandomenico, Wheeling

Caleb Stewart, Flemington

$150,000 Dream Wedding Winner

Sheila Parks, Williamstown

Free Gas for 10 Years Winners

Evelyn Hudson, Proctor

Beth Layton, Charleston

WVU Football/Basketball Season Ticket Package Winners

Tammi Arnott, Paw Paw

Jeffrey Mullins, Charleston

James Sturgill, Fort Gay

Marshall Football/Basketball Season Ticket Package Winners

Angela Friend, Exchange

Lennie Shaw, Nutter Fort

Kaylee Welch, Flemington

Ski Resort Season Passes Winners

Roger Mansfield Amorese, Elkins

Vickie Ganim, South Charleston

Michael Graham, Mount Carbon

Clinton Kirk, Alderson

Meghan Perkins, Hurricane

Premium ATV / Side-by-Side Winners

Angela Colbird, Herndon

Emily Harper, South Charleston

Top-of-the-line Zero Turn Lawn Mower Winners

Tina Elliott, Follansbee

James Whitmore, Oak Hill

The deadline to register for the next drawing is 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 5. If you register after this date, you will still be registered for subsequent drawings. The lottery is one entry per person and you only need to register once to be included all subsequent drawings.

The winners for the second drawing will be announced Thursday, Sept. 9.

Registration deadlines and drawing dates for the second round of the “Do it for Babydog” vaccine lottery (Photo Courtesy: WV Gov. Justice’s office)

West Virginians who have begun the COVID-19 vaccination process can go online to register. We have more step-by-step details on how to sign up online here.

For those who do not have access to the internet, however, the governor’s office says you can still enter by calling the West Virginia COVID-19 Vaccine Info Line at 1-833-734-0965 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays. Those who use the call center to register must provide the required information, request to be entered into the drawing, and agree to any terms and conditions.