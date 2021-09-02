Who won the first second-round ‘Do it for Babydog’ vaccine lottery drawing

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has announced some of the first winners of the second round of the “Do it for Babydog” vaccine lottery.
This lottery, geared more toward younger West Virginians, includes full-ride scholarship prizes as well as sports cars, boats, funding for a dream wedding, season tickets for Marshall or WVU games, an ATV or side-by-side, ski resort passes, 10 years worth of free gas and lawnmowers.
Two more full-ride scholarship winners, the luxury high-end sports car winner and the custom fishing or pontoon boat winner are still to be announced. We will update you when the governor reveals those winners.
Full Ride College Scholarship Winners
Benjamin Baker, Spencer
Rocco DiGiandomenico, Wheeling
Caleb Stewart, Flemington
$150,000 Dream Wedding Winner
Sheila Parks, Williamstown
Free Gas for 10 Years Winners
Evelyn Hudson, Proctor
Beth Layton, Charleston
WVU Football/Basketball Season Ticket Package Winners
Tammi Arnott, Paw Paw
Jeffrey Mullins, Charleston
James Sturgill, Fort Gay
Marshall Football/Basketball Season Ticket Package Winners
Angela Friend, Exchange
Lennie Shaw, Nutter Fort
Kaylee Welch, Flemington
Ski Resort Season Passes Winners
Roger Mansfield Amorese, Elkins
Vickie Ganim, South Charleston
Michael Graham, Mount Carbon
Clinton Kirk, Alderson
Meghan Perkins, Hurricane
Premium ATV / Side-by-Side Winners
Angela Colbird, Herndon
Emily Harper, South Charleston
Top-of-the-line Zero Turn Lawn Mower Winners
Tina Elliott, Follansbee
James Whitmore, Oak Hill
The deadline to register for the next drawing is 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 5. If you register after this date, you will still be registered for subsequent drawings. The lottery is one entry per person and you only need to register once to be included all subsequent drawings.
The winners for the second drawing will be announced Thursday, Sept. 9.
West Virginians who have begun the COVID-19 vaccination process can go online to register. We have more step-by-step details on how to sign up online here.
For those who do not have access to the internet, however, the governor’s office says you can still enter by calling the West Virginia COVID-19 Vaccine Info Line at 1-833-734-0965 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays. Those who use the call center to register must provide the required information, request to be entered into the drawing, and agree to any terms and conditions.
