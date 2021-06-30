WV Gov. Justice surprises $1M vaccine lottery winner at Morgantown restaurant

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Gov. Jim Justice and his bulldog “Babydog” made their way around West Virginia on Wednesday, surprising the winners of some of the larger prize winners of the state’s COVID-19 vaccine “Do it for Babydog” sweepstakes.

The governor concluded his day at Kegler’s, a restaurant in Morgantown, where he surprised Sharon Turner with a check for $1 million.

Turner was lured to the restaurant under the guise of having a late lunch. She thought it might be a surprise, as Tuesday was her birthday.

“How’d I get so lucky?” Turner exclaimed when Justice presented her with the check.

Turner said she will use the money to pay off some bills and help her kids.

She got vaccinated because she wanted to stay healthy for her kids and grandkids, she said.

“All this is about stopping this dreaded, dreaded killer and getting people vaccinated,” Justice reminded the crowd in the restaurant.

Turner is a lifetime resident of Morgantown, who retired after working for Morgantown Machine and Toyota, she said.

Earlier in the day, Justice surprised Tracey Brownell, of Frankford and Ciara Jacobs, of Parkersburg with brand new, custom pick-up trucks.

Winners of college scholarships, state park vacations, hunting and fishing licenses and firearms were also announced on Wednesday.

Further drawings are scheduled for each Wednesday through August 4.