Fall city-wide clean up to take place in Charleston this weekend

The City of Charleston will host city-wide clean up on Saturday, October 3, 2020. (Photo Courtesy: The City of Charleston.)

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The City of Charleston will host city-wide clean up on Saturday, October 3.

The clean up is in partnership with the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan’s Make It Shine Program. The city says local businesses, organizations and members of the community are invited to help clean neighborhoods throughout Charleston.

The clean up will take place in two shifts, 8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. and 12:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Bags and litter grabbers will be provided and can be picked up at Kanawha City Community Center, North Charleston Community Center, Roosevelt Neighborhood Center, George Washington High School and Piggly Wiggly on Bigley Avenue.

Snacks, water, masks and hand sanitizer will also be provided. Participants are asked to wear bright clothing.

