ASHLAND, KY (WOWK) – The return of the holiday season also means the return of an annual fundraiser in Ashland, Kentucky.

Friday, Nov. 17, marked the start of the 10-day annual Festival of Trees and Trains fundraiser! This is the 39th year for the event.

The fundraiser supports the historic Paramount Arts Center to provide a creative and theatrical outlet to the Ashland community. The event featured decorated Christmas trees, entertainment, food and local shopping.

The festival runs through Sunday, Nov. 26, and will even be open on Thanksgiving from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.