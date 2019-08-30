Flood Wall project discussed in Milton

MILTON,WV (WOWK) – It’s been decades since a devastating flood hit the City of Milton, and there is a plan, and money in place to keep people safe the next time flood waters rise.

The majority of the city’s residents of live in the flood plain, and on Thursday at city hall they were told about a project to protect the city from future flooding , while also having an opportunity share any concerns they may have about the project.

The Mud River flood waters of 1997 have long receded, but the memories haven’t.

“It did a lot of damage to the city at that time. If you had a recurrence of that same event it is estimated, in today’s dollars, to have $40 million or more damage to the city,” said Brian Lowe, project manager U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

The U.S Army Corps of Engineers is partnering with the State of West Virginia, and the City of Milton, on a $140 million Flood Wall project.

“Soils from the local area will be built up to create this levee,” said Christy Stafanides, planner for U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Huntington.

At the informational meeting, residents were informed the levee will run more than a mile long and measure almost 20 feet tall at its highest point.

The project will be funded through a matching grant of state and federal dollars(65 percent federal and 35 percent state).

The levee will also change the area from a 27-year flood plain to a 250 year one.

“96.6 percent chance you are not going to see a flood event that would exceed the height of the levee in any given year,” said Lowe.

There is also anticipation that the project will create jobs and investment in the area.

“In house we (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers) would do all the work for the detailed design of the levee, and then we would write scopes of work and put it out for bid,” said Stafanides.

It is also estimated that the project could potentially eliminate or reduce flood insurance for residents in the area.

“As we get into our detailed design we will get into exactly how we will implement the levee. We will start those conversations with FEMA to update their mapping and what they need. . . and yes it could reduce or eliminate flood insurance,” said Stafanides.

Some of the concerns raised at the meeting was how people on the other side of the levee will be impacted, and the 150 parcels of mostly private land that will have to be purchased to build the project.

“Over at the Pumpkin Park, the pumpkin grounds, it looks like it(levee) is going to be taking some of the parking area,” said Shirley Rolfe, Milton resident.

The U.S Army Corps of Engineers told 13 News they are only in the preliminary stages right now, and will take public concerns into account before breaking ground some time in 2021.

A second public information meeting will be held on Sept 5, 2019 in Milton







