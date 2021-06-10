Nexstar’s ‘Founder’s Day’ to benefit West Virginia’s Mountain Mission

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – This June 17, 2021, Nexstar Media Group, which includes WOWK-TV and 13 News, will celebrate its “Founder’s Day” by helping out Mountain Mission, a Charleston-based non-profit charitable organization that serves families and individuals in the Kanawha Valley.

The date coincides with the 25th anniversary of the company’s founding of an organization that now owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and news to 199 television stations (including partner stations) in 166 television markets or about 62 percent of all U.S. television households.

“Our mission is to give back where it is needed most,” says Nexstar chairman and CEO, Perry A Sook who founded the company. “By broadcasting stories of local impact and volunteerism on Founder’s Day in each of our Nexstar markets, we are able to inspire our viewers to give back as well.”

“Founder’s Day” is an annual event during which company employees donate their time to help benefit the communities they serve, in this case, Mountain Mission, which helps assist families and individuals with unexpected emergency needs as financial and in-kind, including its foodbank.

Previously station employees helped construct homes for local Habitat for Humanity organizations.

For 2021 WOWK-TV and 13 News is once again working with local Piggley Wiggley stores to collect food and cash donations to support Mountain Mission’s food bank.

Food collection points at the Bigley Avenue, Kanawha City, Sissionville, and Eleanor Piggley Wiggley stores will be staffed with station volunteers all day Thursday, June 17th. Additionally, the stores will offer pre-packaged food kits valued at $10 and $20 for those not wishing to donate individual food items.

Food items can include, but are not limited to:

Any nonperishable food item

Canned vegetables

Canned fruit

Canned meats

Spaghetti Noodles and Sauce

Mac and Cheese

Peanut Butter

Jelly

Mountain Mission will also be taking cash donations that day at its website.

“In many cases, we can triple the dollar amount with our purchasing relationships using donated dollars,” says Mountain Mission Executive Director John Roberts.