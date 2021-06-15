WOWK Founder’s Day food drive coming to greater Kanawha Valley Piggly Wigglys

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — One in six adults in West Virginia do not have access to a stable food supply, and that number in children is one in four.

So, to make sure school-aged children are fed this summer, we have teamed up with local organizations for a food drive.

WOWK is a part of Nexstar Media and prides itself on being part of our community. So, this year as Nexstar celebrates its 25th year, television stations around the nation are celebrating what we call Founders Day.

“The best thing we can do is give back to our communities as a thank you to how they help make and build our company,” said Perry Sook, president, and CEO of Nexstar Media.

On Thursday, June 17, we are teaming up with Mountain Mission food bank and greater Kanawha Valley Piggly Wiggly stores to feed local families.

“With Nexstar WOWK and Piggly Wiggly being on board, us coming together is a true community effort to make sure these kids have food throughout the summer,” said John Roberts with Mountain Mission.

You can help by dropping off non-perishable foods at the Bigley Avenue, Kanawha City, Sissonville, and Eleanor Piggly Wiggly stores. All locations will begin at 5 a.m. Thursday morning.

You can also purchase meal kits filled with healthy food or make a cash donation to make helping your community as easy as possible.

