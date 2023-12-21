CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – One person has been named the lucky winner of a side-by-side courtesy of Gino’s Pizza & Spaghetti House.

Elizabeth Epling, marketing manager of Gino’s Pizza & Spaghetti House says the traditional side-by-side giveaway makes for a “great West Virginia gift.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“What a better thing to go have fun in the woods, or on your farm, whatever it is you may want it for,” said Epling.

The winner of this year’s side-by-side is Charles Whittington of Apple Grove, West Virginia. The name was drawn by Epling, our own StormTracker 13 Meteorologist Bryan Hughes and their young friend Elliott.

Epling also says they are able to continue the tradition through the help of partnering organizations.

“We are so excited to give this brand-new side-by-side a brand-new owner,” said Epling. “You know, it’s thanks to our partners at Dohm Cycles, Inc. and Pepsi that Gino’s is able to do this tradition yearly. We also had a little extra help this year from our friends at Hurricane Midway Ford.”

The Mule Side-by-Side was provided by Dohm Cycles, Inc. WOWK 13 News is a proud sponsor of the giveaway.