Girls Night Out 2019 is almost here

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – Women helping women with power, passion, and purpose, by raising funds and awareness to eliminate domestic violence. It’s quite the mission for the YWCA, and we are just week’s away from their big fundraising event.

WOWK 13 News is proud to once again be a sponsor of this event. It has been such an honor to meet the women who know first hand how difficult it is to escape from a domestic violence situation. These women are no longer victims but survivors!

Girls Night Out 2019, with the theme of Tropic Like its Hot, will be held on Saturday, August 10th, 2019, from 6 PM until 10 PM at Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center. You can buy tickets at gnowv.com/donate, and you can find more information at gnowv.com.