KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Golfers geared up in Kanawha County Monday to raise funds to help those recovering from addiction.

The fifth annual “Tee Off For Recovery” event took place Monday, Sept. 25, at the Berry Hills Country Club in South Charleston. All of the proceeds go toward helping the residents of Recovery Point West Virginia’s Women’s Facility achieve sustained recovery through upgrades to the facility’s transportation.

Organizers say the funds will help Recovery Point better serve the community and make recovery more accessible.

“Each person that participates in this tournament takes the message back to their communities. It’s vitally important, just in terms of what we gain financially to support our work, but also in terms of being able to communicate our mission and the positive work we do,” said Recovery Point WV Executive Director Reggie Jones.

Funds raised during last year’s tournament helped transform the women’s center with a fresh coat of paint and a mural.