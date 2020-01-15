Goodwill puts job seekers on the fast track

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) Wednesday Goodwill Industries of the Kanawha Valley gave people looking for a job the opportunity to fast-track their way to earning a paycheck. It was a special event called Wednesday Works.

Their 12 retail stores and the Prosperity Center in Charleston all hosted job fairs. They were hiring for all sorts of positions ranging from transportation to administration.

“Sometimes it is just trying to get the interview and then making it to them and there is a lot of time between those things,” said Kathy McKinley director of community relations for Goodwill of the Kanawha Valley. “Today it is circumventing that and fast tracking that so you can come down have a face to face interview, sort of sell your attributes and then move forward get employed.”

McKinley said all of their locations had a great turn out for the job fair with several applicants getting offers to come to work.

Even if you missed today’s hiring event you can still contact Goodwill for help finding and preparing for job opportunities in your community.