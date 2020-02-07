Groups in West Virginia wear red to raise awareness for women’s health

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) Friday marked the American Heart Association’s annual “National Wear Red Day.” It is part of the month long campaign to “Go Red for Women” during the month of February which is American Heart Month.

Every 80 seconds a woman in America dies from cardiovascular disease. Friday in Charleston, West Virginia and across the country the focus was on empowering women to turn that trend around and take better care of themselves.

A “Go Red” Zumbathon at Center Court at the Charleston Town Center Mall helped to get people on their feet and raise awareness about a cause that hits close to home for WomenHeart Champion Jodi Bradley. “I’ve been there. I’ve done that,” she said. “I know how to recover from it and how to thrive with heart disease.” Bradley had a heart attack in 2015. Now she is helping other women. “It is a daily reminder to myself to be heart healthy.”

According to the American Heart Association, heart disease is the number one killer of women in America and West Virginia.

“Cardiovascular disease is a real threat to us,” said Lisa Hamrick a heart survivor who leads a team of coworkers at Encova for a Wear Red Day photo. “It kills more women than all types of cancers combined and to me, that is an alarming statistic that I’m not certain most women understand and realize.”

The red dresses are a reminder for women to keep their health top of mind. Landmarks around the city went red. The Governor’s Mansion displayed a large red dress cutout that will remain there throughout the month. The Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center and the Elk River River Bridge also lit up with red lights during the evening hours.

“Women are the caretakers and the simple fact is they make sure everyone else has gone to their doctor and is doing the right things but they always put themselves last,” said Kevin Pauley, Communications Director for the American Heart Association. “They need to be taking care of themselves too. It is so very important.”

One thing to note is that women can experience heart attacks differently than men so it is important to know all of the signs and symptoms. To learn more about that click here.

