SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – One family is going above and beyond to remember their loved one this Christmas season through a tradition called “Hudson’s Hot Wheels.”

The fundraiser is bringing joy to local children while honoring the life of Justin Hudson who unexpectedly passed away in March of 2021.

“He was a Hot Wheels collector as an adult,” said Kayla Hudson, his sister. “And we just figured what better way to mourn the loss of somebody – rather than just through grief – than to start collecting Hot Wheels and passing them out to kids throughout the area and just keep his memory alive.”

So far 800 new, unpackaged Hot Wheels have been collected this year. The Hudson family is hoping to collect about 1,000 more before Christmas.

For Kayla Hudson, the best part is seeing the smiles on children’s faces as they pick out a Hot Wheels to take home with them. She said that was Justin’s favorite part of collecting the toy cars.

“It was very unexpected for our family when he passed and there are just so many people out there struggling right now,” she said. “Just to know that you’re loved and that your family cares about you more than anything on this earth. We all knew that Justin knew that, but we all wish we could tell him that.”

Some of the Hot Wheels will be handed out to children at the South Charleston tree lighting on Friday, Dec. 1, from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. The remaining toy cars will be donated to other organizations including Toys for Tots and the nonprofit West Virginia’s Helping Inc.

To donate you can drop off Hot Wheels at the Long John Silvers in South Charleston or at the Charleston Nano Brewery in the Elk City area. If you donate there, you’ll be entered to win tickets to Monster Jam at the Civic Center.

You can also donate by visiting the Hudson’s Hot Wheel’s Facebook Page.