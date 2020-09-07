Huntington residents take full advantage of beautiful Labor Day

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — As with most holidays this year, people have had to try to figure out how to adjust their celebrations due to pandemic restrictions.

However, people in Huntington safely enjoyed the nice weather while celebrating this Labor Day.

Like Ken Pemberton, who was out playing pickleball with others on the tennis courts.

“We just love the good weather. It’s not raining, we come out when it’s not raining.” Ken Pemberton, pickleball player at Ritter Park

Other people in the Jewel City took to the parks today to enjoy a beautiful day off.

“This is Labor Day and like finally, we have a day off. I wanted to spend some time with my children. If it’s a normal situation they would try to go to the zoo in the other states, but because of this pandemic situation, we decided to just come out here. Alexander Lee, Ritter Park goer

With many holiday plans derailed this year, a nice Monday off gave many the perfect opportunity to get out and celebrate.

Whether that meant playing on the playground, or riding around the park, it seemed everyone found a way to take advantage of the weather.

“It is a beautiful day, and I get to share this beautiful day riding with some friends. It’s a celebration of friends and family, and you know I think that’s a big part of the holiday.” Tom Plummer, bike rider at Ritter Park

Many of the folks we spoke with today say they came out to Ritter Park because it’s open spaces like these that make it easy to spend time with friends and family, safely.

“We’re quite grateful that this region has this beautiful park. Of course it’s frustrating there’s not many outdoor activities we can do this time, but any activities that we can do at the Ritter Park is quite safe.” Alexander Lee, Ritter Park goer

Safe…and scenic. The people of Huntington are certainly making the most of it.

“Oh god! This is a beautiful day out here today, and it’s a good walking day!” Anthony Tubbs, Ritter Park goer

