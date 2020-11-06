Kanawha Boulevard lights up teal for Alzheimer’s Foundation

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha Boulevard Bridge over the Elk river was lit up in teal Thursday night, as part of the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America’s “light the world in teal” initiative to raise awareness and show support for those affected by Alzheimer’s.

More than 300 landmarks in 48 states and ten countries are taking part; including the Empire State Building, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and Niagara Falls.

