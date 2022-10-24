(WOWK) – Halloween is just around the corner which means Trick or Treat and Halloween parties are approaching fast.

If you haven’t found that perfect costume to celebrate the holiday and need an idea fast, here are a few ideas for last-minute DIY costumes:

Zombie:

We’re starting this list off with West Virginia’s most searched for Halloween costume. A recent study showed the majority Mountain State residents’ online costume searches were looking for zombies. And, this one can be easy to make!

All you need are some old clothes you don’t mind putting some tears in, and for an extra touch, stain them with dirt or cocoa powder. Apply some costume makeup to your face to add that final zombified touch. You can make the costume as scary or as fun as you like!

Smart Cookie:

This is a fun one that can be interpreted in more than one way! For both, find an old, or purchase a cheap, T-shirt in white or the color of your favorite cookie brand’s packaging. Take a marker and then write the brand name across the shirt (or print out a picture of the logo and tape it to the shirt).

Once you have your shirt ready, add an academic touch with your graduation cap. Haven’t graduated yet? Choose between a textbook, a notebook, or an “assignment” with a big A+!

Ghost:

A classic idea that has been around for decades, and all you need are a white sheet and a pair of scissors! Measure the middle of the sheet to see where your eyes will be, and then cut out two holes so you can see! You may also need to cut around the edges to make sure you won’t trip! For an extra ghostly effect, cut fringe into the edges that will move as you walk!

Dr. Pepper

How is a can of soda pop an easy DIY costume? Make a pun! For this version of Dr. Pepper, you’ll need a lab coat, and maybe even a toy stethoscope, and carry around your choice of peppers. You can pick from jalapeños, bell peppers, chili peppers, banana peppers, etc. – you can even grab plastic ones if you don’t want to carry around fresh veggies all night.

Charlie Brown Ghost:

Okay, so maybe the DIY ghost idea didn’t work out as planned while you were cutting the eyes out… oops. Never fear! You can still make it work, you just need to grab a few more costume pieces to create a classic look from “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown!”

First, get a yellow T-shirt that you can add Charlie Brown’s signature zig-zag pattern to with black electrical tape or a marker, and a pair of khaki pants or shorts. Now, take the sheet and just cut out several more circles throughout the fabric. For an extra touch, grab a brown paper bag and throw in a few rocks!

“When life gives you lemons”

We’ve all heard the old phrase “When life gives you lemons, make lemonade,” and when faced with needing a last-minute Halloween costume as your “lemon,” make lemonade by turning the phrase into your costume!

For the “Life” portion of the costume you’ll need a T-shirt – it can be white, yellow or any color you prefer – as well as a marker, electrical tape or duct tape. Take the marker or tape and write out the word “LIFE” on the shirt. Now, find a basket and get some lemons – real from the produce isle or fake from the craft isle – to carry in the basket. You can even add some extra lemon-themed accessories to your outfit!

Couples as each other:

Here’s a simple idea for couples in need of last-minute matching costume – dress as your significant other! You can do this by something as simple as wearing each other’s favorite shirt or jacket. If that won’t work, you can try dressing as each others career, extracurricular activity or favorite hobby!

Ceiling Fan:

Who doesn’t love a pun? For this costume, a simple jeans and t-shirt, or whatever outfit you prefer will work! Add a few accessories such as a foam finger or a “#1 fan” flag or sign. From here, you have a couple of options to show your ceiling spirit. You can tape a photo of a ceiling to your shirt, or if you don’t have a printer, just give a big cheer while looking up at the ceiling once and a while (just remember to watch where you’re going!).

Politician:

This is another idea that comes with more than one option! One way to pull off a politician costume is to emulate your favorite political leaders personal style. But if you want to try this idea without bringing actual politics into the party, simply put on a business suit and carry a sign that says “Vote for (your name).”

Photographer:

For this one, the majority of your costume can come from your own wardrobe! All you need is a camera. You can find a vintage camera, a disposable camera, or even just use your own phone! For an extra touch, create your own “Press Pass” to attach to a lanyard. And what better way to capture memories of the Halloween event than by being the unofficial photographer?