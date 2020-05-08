Lights Shine for Will Washburn, Hurricane Teen Who Passed Away Last Week

Hurricane, W. Va (WOWK) — The Hurricane community gathered on Thursday to honor a bright light lost too soon.

The Teays Valley home where Will lived with his family was lit up — shining bright, just like how many describe the eighth grader’s smile — as neighbors came from far and wide to pay tribute to the boy they say lit up the world with his kindness.

The message was clear: We love Will and will never forget him.

It was a message received warmly by Will’s family.

“All the support the community has given us through this time, hearing all the great stories everyone shared, and the continuous love from everyone has really helped us through this rough time,” says Will’s sister Brianna Washburn. “We really felt how genuine everyone is toward us.”

Will’s initials will be placed on the backboards of the basketball hoops at Hurricane Middle School, where Will was a stand out on the court and the baseball diamond.

And his #10 will be retired and hung in the rafter for all to see.