MARMET, WV (WOWK) – The community in the town of Marmet has been celebrating Labor Day all weekend, and kicked off Monday’s events with their annual Labor Day parade.

Dozens of people from throughout the community lined the streets to watch the parade go by! Several organizations from the area came together to show off their parade displays, cheer and, of course, throw candy to the kids!

Organizers say the weekend celebration serves as a time for families to come together, make memories and have a blast as summer wraps up for another year.

“This Labor Day weekend we have extended to a four-day weekend, Friday through Monday. We have all kinds of stuff for the kids, and adults and teenagers, everybody. It’s just for the entire community,” said Terry Barley, a volunteer with the Marmet Recreation Department.

Events in Marmet continue throughout the day with bouncy houses for the kids, live music and a greased pole contest. Throughout the weekend, the community has had the chance to enjoy different vendors, bingo and other games, live music, a petting zoo, different contests and even more!

The weekend of festivities will end with fireworks at 9 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 4.