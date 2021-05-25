Things to do this Memorial Day weekend

(WOWK) – Memorial Day events are happening across West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky this weekend! Here are some of the activities available throughout the Tri-State for the holiday weekend.

Thursday, May 27

Ohio:

Lawrence County Memorial Day Awards Ceremony – 2 p.m. on the Lawrence County Courthouse lawn. Hosted by the Lawrence County Veteran’s Service Center

Friday, May 28

West Virginia:

Opening Day for the West Virginia Power – The game against the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs begins Friday at 7:05 p.m. at Appalachian Power Park.

HillBilly Heaven Trail Guide Service LLC Memorial Day Weekend Ride at Jenny Gap Camp. The ride begins Friday evening and will end Sunday evening. More details are available here.

Ohio:

The 36th Annual Meigs County Memorial Day Run, Southeast Ohio’s largest motorcycle run, begins with Bike Blessings at 6 p.m. at the Pomeroy Parking Levee. The three-day event includes live music, food and vendors all weekend.

Saturday, May 29

West Virginia:

COVID-19 vaccination clinics at all state parks

Look up in the skies near Yeager Airport Saturday, May 29, and you might catch a glimpse of a B-17 Flying Fortress coming to visit the airport. The Boeing B-17G “Yankee Lady,” is coming to the area as part of the Yankee Air Museum’s Honor the Heroes Tour

“Wings of Wonder” – Birds of Prey at Beech Fork – 2:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Three Rivers Avian Center. Visitors can learn more about birds of prey and see raptors native to West Virginia.

FestivALL at the Capitol Market: Guests can shop at the Summer Art Fair from a variety of West Virginia artisans at the outdoor market, located across from Soho’s outdoor dining. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday

Ohio:

Ironton Fireworks – 9 p.m. Saturday, May 29. The riverfront will be closed off while the company sets up the display.

Kentucky/Virginia:

Jubilee in the Breaks 2021 – The event is just a 40-minute drive from Pikeville across the Kentucky/Virginia border. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday through MondayThis is the 20th Anniversary of the event. There are mask and social distancing requirements

Sunday, May 30

West Virginia:

FestivALL at the Capitol Market: Guests can shop at the Summer Art Fair from a variety of West Virginia artisans at the outdoor market, located across from Soho’s outdoor dining. The event runs from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Ohio:

The 36th Annual Meigs County Memorial Day Run continues with the Memorial Run leaving the Pomeroy Parking Levee at 1 p.m.

The Racine Fire Department in Meigs County is hosting a Chicken BBQ beginning at 11 a.m. They will also be selling ice cream by the pint or quart.

Monday, May 31

National:

The National Veterans Memorial and Museum will stream its annual Memorial Day Remembrance Ceremony live on Facebook from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. The organization says the featured speaker for the event will be J.R. Martinez, who is a U.S. Army Veteran, burn survivor, actor, author and winner of Dancing with the Stars.

West Virginia:

Memorial Day Honor Guard – The Charleston Composite Squadron members will ceremoniously guard the WV Veterans’ Memorial in Charleston from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., and will meet and greet with veterans who visit the site.

COVID-19 vaccination clinics at all state parks

Memorial Day Yoga – Yoga Power, LLC will host a Memorial Day Yoga from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. on the State Capitol Lawn in Charleston

Ohio:

20th Annual Ironton Classic Memorial Day in Person 5K – begins at 8 a.m. at Vertiv Company at 3040 South 9th Street in Ironton. The event is organized by O Such Tri-state Race Planners. More information is available here.

Ironton Memorial Day Parade begins at 10 a.m. – With a theme of “Service. Valor. Sacrifice,” the parade will follow its regular 3.7-mile route for its 153rd year. Spectators and participants are asked to social distance during the event.

The Chester Fire Department in Meigs County is hosting a take-out-only chicken BBQ beginning at 11 a.m. They will also be selling ice cream by the pint or quart. The event is “first come, first serve.”