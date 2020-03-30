Open for Business

West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio have closed all non-essential businesses due to the COVID-19 pandemic. We’re putting together a list of some of the local businesses still open to serve their communities in the tri-state.
Confused about what each state considers an essential business? Take a look at the full orders below for each state.
If you’d like to add your business to this list, contact jpatterson@wowktv.com
West Virginia:
Here are some of the essential businesses still open in West Virginia. To see what Gov. Jim Justice’s executive stay-at-home order defines as essential businesses, view the full order here.
- Beltone Hearing Aid Centers
- Cali’s Tacos
- Call’s Meat Market
- Community Trust Bank
- Cozumel Mexican Grill
- Creative Kitchens
- Dutch Miller Automotive
- Eastern Buildings
- Fast Signs South Charleston
- Fruth Pharmacy
- Green’s Feed & Seed
- Gino’s Pizza and Spaghetti House
- Goldy Auto
- Gritt’s Farm
- Husson’s Pizza
- I-77 Auto Group
- Johnnie’s Fresh Meats
- Keaton’s Collision Center
- Komas Business Systems
- Leisure World
- McDonald’s
- Mountain Health Network, Cabell Huntington Hospital, St. Mary’s Medical Center
- Pile Hardware
- Reeds Sprayfoam Insulation
- River City Ford
- River City Subaru
- T&M Meats
- The Great Outdoors Marine
- The Purple Onion
- Thornhill Auto Group
- Thornhill CDJR
- Thornhill Ford
- Tudors Biscuit World
- Vital and Vital
- XSPEC POWER
Kentucky
These businesses are still open to serve the community in Kentucky. To see what Gov. Andy Beshear’s executive order for non-essential businesses to close defines as essential businesses, view the order here.
- Beltone Hearing Aid Centers
- Community Trust Bank
- Gino’s Pizza and Spaghetti House
- McDonald’s
- Reeds Sprayfoam Insulation
- Tudors Biscuit World
Ohio
The following businesses are open in Ohio. Gov. Mike DeWine issued an executive stay-at-home order in conjunction with Lt. Governor Jon Husted and Ohio Department of Health Director Amy Acton, M.D. MPH. View the order to see what businesses are considered essential in Ohio.