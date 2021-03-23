PHOTO GALLERY: National Puppy Day

(WOWK) – It’s National Puppy Day and we’re celebrating by sharing some photos of pups (and pups at heart) submitted by our viewers on Facebook and by our staff here at WOWK 13 News!
The holiday was established in 2006 for dog lovers to celebrate their four-legged best friends. National Puppy Day also helps to awareness of puppy mills and help potential pet parents to consider adopting from shelters.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.