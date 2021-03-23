PHOTO GALLERY: National Puppy Day

Good News with 13
(WOWK) – It’s National Puppy Day and we’re celebrating by sharing some photos of pups (and pups at heart) submitted by our viewers on Facebook and by our staff here at WOWK 13 News!

The holiday was established in 2006 for dog lovers to celebrate their four-legged best friends. National Puppy Day also helps to awareness of puppy mills and help potential pet parents to consider adopting from shelters.

  • Miller submitted by 13 News Anchor Hannah Goetz
  • Submitted by Kim (Kim tells 13 News this pup’s name is still undecided, but he will be named when he officially joins the family in a couple weeks)
  • Bella submitted by Caitlyn
  • Xena submitted by 13 News Account Executive Richard
  • Chloe submitted by Paula
  • Athena submitted by Cynthia
  • Violet submitted by StormTracker 13 Chief Meteorologist Spencer Adkins
  • Apachee submitted by Heather
  • Marie Lynn submitted by Rebecca
  • Hartley submitted by 13 News Digital Producer Ashley
  • Piper submitted by Michelle
  • Baylor submitted by Tonia
  • Abby and Sadie submitted by Linda
  • Vera, Velma and Minnie submitted by 13 News Anchor Lily Bradley
  • Max submitted by Matthew
  • Loki submitted by Jade
  • Tucker submitted by 13 News Creative Services Producer Craig
  • Maggie submitted by Whitney
  • Reed submitted by 13 News Reporter Audra Laskey
  • Odie submitted by Enga
  • Obi Wan Kenobi submitted by Ellen
  • Ski submitted by Amanda
  • Murphy submitted by 13 News Sales Director Bill
  • Sadie Jade submitted by Laura
  • Zoe submitted by Tiffany
  • Jax and Jake submitted by Kim
  • Murphy Eugene submitted by 13 News Assignment Manager Rick
  • Zoe submitted by Angela
  • Dexter submitted by 13 News Sales Director Bill
  • Abe and Penny submitted by Becky
  • Bandit submitted by 13 News Digital Content Manager Bailey
  • Prissy submitted by Debbie
  • Cordelia submitted by 13 News Producer Kim
  • Oreo and Jasper submitted by Rosemary
  • Buster Douglas submitted by 13 News Integrated Digital Specialist Keely
  • Tank and Trixie submitted by Tara
  • Hippie submitted by Ellen
  • Bubba submitted by 13 News Director Elizabeth
  • Snickers submitted by Kim
  • Eli Axle submitted by Sabrina
  • Bosun submitted by StormTracker 13 Meteorologist Bryan Hughes
  • Allie submitted by Samantha
  • Pebbles submitted by 13 News Anchor Merrily McAuliffe
  • Sammie and Lexi submitted by Pamela
  • Sir Remington submitted by Lemon
  • Yahtzee submitted by 13 News Director Elizabeth
  • Gypsy submitted by Connie
  • Teddy submitted by 13 News Producer Ana Batista
  • Dozer submitted by Anna

