CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The weather is heating up as Memorial Day weekend and the Summer season approach!
WOWK 13 News is compiling a list of opening dates and operating hours for pools throughout the Tri-State. We will continue to update this list as we learn more dates and operating hours. If you know of a pool opening that is not on this list, please contact us here.
West Virginia
Kanawha County:
- Coonskin Park Pool opens May 28: Operating hours to be announced.
- Shawnee Park Pool opens May 28: Operating hours to be announced.
- East Bank Pool opens June 4: Operating hours to be announced.
Ohio
Jackson County:
- Hillcrest Pool in Jackson, Ohio opens Saturday, May 28. Operating hours are Mon: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Tues 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Wed-Sat: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sun: Closed for Private Events
Scioto County:
- Porter Township Community Pool in Porter Township opens Sunday, May 29. Operating hours are Mon-Sat 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sun. 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Kentucky
Greenup County:
- Flatwoods City Pool in Flatwoods opens Sunday, June 12. Operating hours are Mon-Sat 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sun. 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.