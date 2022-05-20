CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The weather is heating up as Memorial Day weekend and the Summer season approach!

WOWK 13 News is compiling a list of opening dates and operating hours for pools throughout the Tri-State. We will continue to update this list as we learn more dates and operating hours. If you know of a pool opening that is not on this list, please contact us here.

West Virginia

Kanawha County:

Coonskin Park Pool opens May 28: Operating hours to be announced.

Shawnee Park Pool opens May 28: Operating hours to be announced.

East Bank Pool opens June 4: Operating hours to be announced.

Ohio

Jackson County:

Hillcrest Pool in Jackson, Ohio opens Saturday, May 28. Operating hours are Mon: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Tues 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Wed-Sat: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sun: Closed for Private Events

Scioto County:

Porter Township Community Pool in Porter Township opens Sunday, May 29. Operating hours are Mon-Sat 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sun. 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Kentucky

Greenup County: