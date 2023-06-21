CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A man who dedicated his life to fighting for our country received a big “Thank You” on Wednesday.

Former United States Army Specialist Brent Monday was gifted a payment-free car at Hadad Riverfront Park in Charleston, West Virginia, this morning. Monday grew up in Cross Lanes and joined the Army in 2006.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“This means a lot. My family and community here in Charleston have always been very, very supportive and 15 years later, I’m feeling it more than ever,” Monday said.

During his time in Afghanistan, Monday was wounded in action. He was given a Purple Heart. After serving our country for seven years, Monday was honorably discharged in 2013.

The car was presented to Monday by the Military Warriors Support Foundation. The Foundation has awarded more than 160 payment-free vehicles and also guides wounded veterans and their families to financial mentorship programs.