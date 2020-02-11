Finalist #1: Joan Chambers Lavalette Her commitment to God and strong faith is Joan Chambers’ driving force. After caring for children as an educator for most of her life, she turned to assisting veterans at the Hershel Woody Williams VA Medical Center in Huntington. She would spend nearly 10,000 hours volunteering, undertaking many tasks over the course of fifteen years. Read More…

WOWK wants to recognize the great contributions women have made to our nation and local communities. Remarkable Women is part of a nationwide Nexstar Media initiative to honor the influence that women have had on public policy, social progress and the quality of life.

Leading up to International Women’s Day, WOWK will highlight four local women who inspire, lead and forge the way for other women. It’s not just about one day or one month — it’s about what they do, day-in and day-out.

One of these women will be named WOWK’s regional “Remarkable Woman” of the Year and win a trip to New York City to attend The Mel Robbins Show. From the more than 100 local winners, one woman will be selected and named Nexstar Media Group’s Woman of the Year!