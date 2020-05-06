‘Remarkable Woman’ winner named

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – We’ve been telling you for months about our parent company Nexstar’s nationwide initiative to honor women who inspire. These women lead and pave the way for other women to succeed in communities just like ours.

Back in March, we announced our local “Remarkable Women” finalist — Huntington Fire Chief Jan Rader. She was one of 113 women selected out of 10,000 nominations throughout the United States over the three-month-long campaign.

Today, the national winner was announced during the national telecast of “The Mel Robbins Show” right here on WOWK. We want to thank all of you who nominated a remarkable woman.

We also would like to congratulate that winner — Chicago’s Archana Liggins. She’s called the “Bag Lady of Illinois” for helping those in need with her bags of supplies.

To see all of our tri-state finalists stories again, visit our Remarkable Woman page.

Follow Jennifer Abney on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories