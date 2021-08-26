Rolling Stones tribute planned for Live on the Levee

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Local musician John Inghram is putting together the Rolling Stones tribute show for Live on the Levee.

He said the Stones have had a big influence on him, especially with their roots in the blues.

“We can thank the Stones for bringing Black music, American music, back to America which is ironic right? So yeah, they’re huge for me,” Inghram explained.

Inghram will play bass with the house band, who will back up a rotating slate of musicians, doing their own take on rolling stones songs.

Some of the featured performers include the Carpenter Ants from Charleston, Of the Dell from Huntington, Joslyn Hampton from Lexington and Patrick Sweany from Nashville.

Inghram will even step into the spotlight as a featured performer.

“I really love the album Exile on Main Street so I’m going to do one off of there and I’ll do one off of Let It Bleed,” Inghram said.

The Carpenter Ants will play three songs at Live on the Levee, including “It’s All Over Now” and that’s because there’s a West Virginia connection.

The song was written by the late Bobby Womack, whose parents were from McDowell County, West Virginia.

“His brothers Curtis and Friendly were in the Valentinos and that was the group that originally recorded the song and of course Bobby Womack later toured with the Stones so it’s a very interesting connection and all roads lead to West Virginia,” said Carpenter Ants guitarist Michael Lipton.

West Virginia Music Hall of Fame member John Ellison will join the Carpenter Ants on stage and sing “It’s All Over Now.”

Lipton said the Rolling Stones influenced so many groups and musicians over the years.

Inghram said it will surely be a night to remember.

“I, as a music lover just want to get out there and hear as much live music and see as much live music as I can and I hope that everybody out there in Charleston agrees and wants to come out and enjoy a good night of music,” Inghram said.

This is the third tribute show Inghram has produced for Live on the Levee.

He also produced tribute shows honoring Bill Withers and Tom Petty.

