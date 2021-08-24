Coronavirus Updates
Countdown to WVU Football Season Opener All Roads Lead to Mountaineer Game Day
September 04 2021 03:30 pm

2 days left to enter last Kentucky $1M vaccine drawing

Shot at a Million

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Shot at a Million Logo (Photo Courtesy: Team Kentucky)

LOUISVILLE, KY (AP) — Gov. Andy Beshear says Kentuckians who want to participate in the state’s last vaccine lottery drawing have two days to get a COVID-19 vaccine in order to enter.

On Friday, one $1 million winner and five more full-scholarship winners will be announced.

In order to be eligible, participants must have received at least one shot of a vaccine and be a permanent resident.

Beshear says there have been nearly 100,000 new entries since the last drawing. The deadline for the final drawing is 11:59 p.m. EDT Wednesday.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS