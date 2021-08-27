How to watch Kentucky’s final ‘Shot at a Million’ vaccine lottery drawing

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Today, Aug. 27, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear and First Lady Britainy Beshear announced the final winners of the commonwealth’s “Shot at a Million” vaccine lottery drawing in the State Capitol Rotunda.

We will live-stream the announcement in the player above, and it can also be watched on the Governor’s Facebook and YouTube.

Throughout the course of the drawings including today’s, three Kentuckians ages 18 and over have won $1,000,000 and a total of 15 Kentuckians between the ages of 12 and 17 have won full scholarships to a Kentucky public college, university, technical or trade school, which includes tuition, room-and-board and books. Each week, one $1 million winner and five scholarship winners were be selected.

According to the governor, the state has seen a 50% increase in vaccinations since the vaccine lottery was announced and approximately 2.5 million Kentuckians have received at least their first shot of a COVID-19 vaccine.