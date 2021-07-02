WATCH LIVE: Kentucky’s ‘Shot at a Million’ vaccine lottery drawing

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK)—On Friday, July 2, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced the first winners of the commonwealth’s “Shot at a Million” vaccine lottery drawing.

The Governor was at the Kentucky State Capitol Rotunda at 12:30 p.m. as he told the state who won the first $1 million prize as well as the first five full scholarships to Kentucky public college, university, trade or technical schools. These scholarships will include tuition, room-and-board and books.

We live-streamed the announcement in the player above, and it can also be watched on the Governor’s Facebook and YouTube.

To be eligible, you must be a permanent resident of Kentucky and have received at least your first dose of the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines or the one dose of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine. Inmates incarcerated for felonies and some commonwealth employees and their spouses or blood relatives may not be eligible for the drawing.

The state has more information on who cannot enter the lottery on the website. Kentuckians can only enter the drawing once and any duplicate entries will be removed, according to Team Kentucky.