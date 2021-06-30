When is the deadline for the first ‘Shot at a Million’ Kentucky vaccine lottery drawing?

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK)—If you’re a Kentuckian who has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, you are eligible to sign up for the state’s “Shot at a Million” lottery.

Three Kentuckians ages 18 and over will win $1,000,000, and 15 Kentuckians between the ages of 12 and 17 will win full scholarships to any Kentucky public college, university, technical or trade school. These scholarships will include tuition, room-and-board and books.

On Friday, July 2, one $1 million winner and five scholarship winners will be announced, and the deadline to enter Friday’s drawing is 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, June 30.

Entry Deadline Drawing Date Announcement Date 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, June 30 Thursday, July 1 Friday, July 2 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, July 28 Thursday, July 29 Friday, July 30 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 25 Thursday, Aug. 26 Friday, Aug. 27 Dates for the “Shot at a Million” drawings

To be eligible, you must be a permanent resident of Kentucky and have received at least your first dose of the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines or the one dose of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine. Inmates incarcerated for felonies and some state employees and their spouses or blood relatives may not be eligible for the drawing.

The state has more information on who cannot enter the lottery on the website. Kentuckians can only enter the drawing once and any duplicate entries will be removed, according to Team Kentucky.

Kentucky Governor Beshear will publicly announce the winners on his social media channels including Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Youtube as well as on the Shot at a Million webpage. We will also live stream the announcement right here on wowktv.com